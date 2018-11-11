Edo govt woos entertainers ahead of Benin-City filmfest

By Benjamin Njoku

In a bid to increase inbound tourism, Edo State government has encouraged film makers in diaspora and other entertainers from the state to return home and take advantage of the rich cultural heritage of the people and enabling environment provided by the Obaseki administration to shoot their films.

The state Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Mr. Osazee Osemwengie-Ero, made this appeal during a meeting with Edo born entertainers resident in Lagos.

Edo approves automatic promotion, N250,000 cash reward for 33 EDSTMA officials

He reiterated the state’s government commitment to partner with the entertainers in the area of developing the entertainment industry in the state.

According to him, the state has memorable cultural sites for shooting films, in addition to being peaceful and conducive for doing business.

Osemwengie-Ero spoke ahead of the commencement of the maiden edition of Benin-City Film Festival, billed to open on November 14, and run through 17, at De Civic Centre, Airport Road, Benin.

FG calls for synergy with Africans in diaspora to grow investment at home

The four-day event with the theme, “Film A Veritable Tool For Job Creation”, will have film makers across the world in attendance. It will feature screening of movies, workshop/seminar exhibitions and awards and gala night, which is being presented by Nigeria Film Society and Abog Communications in collaboration with Edo State Government and Nigeria Institute of Hospitality and Tourism.