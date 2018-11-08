Edo Govt clarifies on send-off for former HoS, Jerry Obazele, 36 Permanent Secretaries

The Edo State Government has said that the last send-off ceremony organised for senior civil servants in the state was for former Head of Service (HoS) of the state, Mr. Jerry Obazele and 36 permanent secretaries, who retired between December 2014 and June 2018, and not for Mrs. Gladys Idahor.



A statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that earlier media reports stating that the send-off ceremony was held for Mrs. Gladys Idahor, are incorrect, noting “that it was held in honour of Mr. Jerry Obazele and other senior civil servants who retired between December 2014 and June 2018.”

He said the correction became necessary as Mrs. Idahor has been inundated with enquiries regarding the ceremony, which many were misled to believe was held in her honour.

Osagie said, at the send-off ceremony held in honour of the former HoS, Mr. Obazele and 36 permanent secretaries, Governor Godwin Obaseki hailed Obazele and the retired permanent secretaries for their meritorious services and contributions to the development of the state.

At the event, a minute silence was held in honour of one of the retired permanent secretaries, late Deacon Festus Okunrobo.

The Head of Service, Mrs. Gladys Idahor, expressed appreciation to the governor for creating a conducive environment for workers in the state to contribute their quota to the state’s development.

While the Chairman, Edo State Civil Service Commission, Princess Ekiuwa Inneh, praised the retired HoS and permanent secretaries for their impressive service track, adding that they should be prepared to be called upon anytime to serve the state in other capacities.