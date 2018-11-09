Edo APC leaders absolve Ebalunode of anti-party activities

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—Party leaders in Ward 4, Esan South East local government area of Edo State All Progressives Congress yesterday at a town hall meeting absolved a member of the party and philanthropist, Chief Andrew Ebalunode of alleged anti-party activities and pledged their continuous support for his activities in Ohordua community and beyond.

It would be recalled that as part of attempts to justify his exit from the APC in the area, a defecting politician recently took a swipe at Ebalunode accusing him and others of sundry offences including undue political interferences for personal gains.

However, speaking at the meeting, Chris Oseiwe, a Senior Special Assistant to Edo State governor on community affairs, described the allegations as unfounded and misplaced. According to him, “there is no credible reason whatsoever for any sane indigene of Ohordua to malign Chief Ebalunode given the contributions he has made towards the infrastructural and human capacity development of the town.”

Oseiewe, who cited several instances of how the philanthropist singularly rescued the town and people from difficult situations, described the accusations against him as unfair and undeserving, one that is capable of making him to distance himself from his commitment to the development of the town and people.

Also speaking at the event, the ward chairman, Ehigha Oguamhenlu, enjoined the people to focus on how to join hands with Chief Ebalunode to the develop the town rather than waste time on diversionary antics of some “self seeking individuals.”