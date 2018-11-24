Eagles want to play in Lagos – Rohr

By Jocob Ajom

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated that the national team would have loved to play in the nation’s commercial capital, Lagos if the infrastructure were in place.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Rohr said it was mind boggling that Nigeria was the only country he knew, where the national team does not play in the capital. “We would have loved to play in Abuja too. Although there is a very big stadium there, the grass is very bad. And it does not take much to get good grass in a stadium. “As for Lagos, I have seen the national stadium and it is in a bad state. I hear government has a lot of commitments. The other stadium in Lagos has a synthetic pitch which is not good.”

Rohr pointed out that it would be good for the national team to have a lot of options so that every section of the country could have the opportunity of hosting the team’s matches. “We currently have Uyo, Asaba, Port Harcourt. But I think Uyo remains the best stadium with the best pitch. As for Asaba, the grass is barely six months old. They need to work on the grass.”

The coach said that Lagos was capable of drawing up to 90,000 fans on a good match day. “It would have been wonderful to play under such an atmosphere where fans would generate enough support for the team.”

The National Stadium in Lagos was the slaughter slab for the national team in the 1970s and ’80s. It was Super Eagles home that was dreaded by visiting national teams, and only a handful escaped defeat.