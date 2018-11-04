Eagles fly to South Africa Nov 16

The Super Eagles will fly out to South Africa for an important 2019 AFCON qualifier on November 16 on a chartered flight, officials have informed.

The match against Bafana Bafana is slated for the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on November 17.

The national team will also take on Uganda in a friendly on November 20 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

The Eagles will open training camp in Asaba on November 12.

They are top of Group E of the AFCON qualifiers with nine points after four matches and a point in South Africa will qualify them for the tournament proper to be hosted by Cameroon in June 2019.

Their last qualifying match will be in March at home against bottom team Seychelles.