Eagles defender signs for Akwa Utd

Super Eagles defender, Juwon Oshaniwa is on the move of joining the promise keepers, Akwa United ahead of next season Nigeria Professional Football League.

The 28-year-old parted ways with Scottish side Hearts on mutual consent back in 2017 after he was declared surplus to requirements and he has been unattached since then.

Akwa United identified the AFCON 2013 winning defender as a possible replacement for Gabriel Wassa, who is on the verge of joining his former boss Abdu Maikaba at Plateau United.

The Former Israeli based left back trained with the with the Promise Keepers under the watchful eyes of head coach Rafael Everton on Thursday and is expected to sign a deal with the club ahead of the start of the 2018/2019 season.

Oshaniwa earned 14 caps for the Super Eagles since making his debut in the 3-2 loss to Egypt in an International friendly held in Dubai on April 12, 2012.