Duke of Shomolu ushers yuletide season with ‘Oba Eshugbayi’

By Benjamin Njoku

A recently formed theatre and media production outfit, Duke of Shomolu Productions has fine-tuned plans to usher the yuletide season with an epic production titled, Oba Eshugbayi.

Oba Eshugbayi, which will be staged from 24 through December 26, at the Agip Recital hall of the Muson centre, Lagos, is a story of romance, tribulation and emancipation. It brings together the very rich cultural heritage of Lagos and the very colorful and insightful traditions of the Efik people who are habit the exotic banks of the River Cross in South Eastern Nigeria.

The play, featuring veteran actors well as budding ones will not only leave the audience in awe , but also, it will throw up to the fore the continuous need to pass down our traditions and culture to the next generation.

Wale Macaulay, iconic actor and TV producer would be playing his illustrious forebear – Herbert Macaulay, while Femi Branch who is one of the most charismatic players in the industry is Oba Eshugbayi. Other acts include Legendary Yinka Davies who is becoming a staple on the scene, Tall Thin Tony, a favourite with young theatre goers as a result of his wonderful turn in the Big Brother House will be reprising a strong and influential romantic lead.

Highlight in the cast is beautiful and sultry Ayobami Shodimu daughter to showbiz impresario, Yemi Shodimu. Ayo is a versatile player who has carried out very important and award winning productions internationally, including some very exciting showings on stage in critically acclaimed productions in the UK. She would be making her stage debut at the Muson this December. She is expected to bring in a fresh and beautifully enticing heat with her romantic liaisons with Tony’s character in Oba Eshugbayi.

According to Edgar Joseph, Investment Banker and Theatre Producer, Oba Eshugbayi is the latest in its Heritage Series where epic productions with strong historical leanings would continue to be staged in a strong bid to “tell our story through performance.”The Isale Eko series which is the debut production in the series has been seen by a combined 12,000 people over its two seasons showing and would be coming back to Tera Kulture next February due to popular demand.

Written and Directed by William Benson and Executive Produced by Joseph Edgar and Olisa Adibua with Yemi Shodimu and Mofoluwake Oriyomi Edgar as Producers.