DSS rescues woman lured to Nigeria, kidnapped by fake prince

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

An American citizen, Tawanda Lynn Jackson, allegedly kidnapped by a fake prince of Arogbatesu royal family of Ile-Ife, Osun State, Matthew Adedoyin, was yesterday rescued by the Department of State Services, DSS.

It was gathered that Matthew Adedoyin had lured the black American mother of five through social media, purportedly for a visit, claiming to be a wealthy prince.

On arrival in Nigeria on November 11, the victim was reportedly held hostage in the apartment of Adedoyin’s friend, Idowu Ayeni, in Lagos where she was allegedly raped by Adedoyin.

A security source disclosed that the suspected abductors received the victim at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on November 11 and promptly lodged her at a hotel in Ipaja for three days before moving her to a prepared hideout in Abule Egba, where she was held hostage.

The source said: “On November 26, at about 2p.m., Jackson was rescued from the captivity of these criminal elements, who are suspected to be internet fraudsters and kidnappers.

“Jackson was held hostage at 7, Akanbi Street, Abule Egba, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, Lagos by one Mathew Adedoyin and his accomplice, Idowu Ayeni.”

Speaking to journalists while being paraded, Adedoyin, who claimed to be a real estate agent, denied abducting the victim or raping her, claiming that he rejected several sex offers made by Jackson.

According to him, she informed me that her visit to Nigeria was on her own volition with the intention of getting married to him, Adedoyin.

He admitted that on her arrival in Lagos, he lodged her at a hotel, but had to move her to his friend’s house for her to stay pending when he could raise money for her return ticket to the United States.

He also denied seizing the victim’s passport, saying that he only helped her keep it safe after he realised that she was carefree with her bag containing the documents anytime they went out.

His friend, Ayeni, narrated that he was uncomfortable when the suspect brought the victim to his house with no concrete plans on when they intended to leave.

Ayeni, who said he works as a litigation officer with a law firm, denied having anything to do with the suspect’s plans, saying his involvement was letting them squat for a few days in his abode.

In an interview after the parade of the suspects, Director of the Lagos State DSS Command, Mrs. Betty Adoki, hinted that the American Embassy in Lagos had reported Jackson’s abduction to the command and they immediately commenced investigation, which culminated in the raid of the criminal hideout by a team of security operatives and Military personnel of the 9 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Lagos.

Adoki said the suspect had lured the black American mother of five through social media, purportedly for a visit, claiming to be a wealthy prince from Arogbatesu royal family of Ile-Ife, Osun State with the intention of extorting money from her.

She explained that while on the dating site, Adedoyin, 40, lied to the victim that he was an exporter of ginger and bitter cola, with a large plantation of cocoa and palm oil, claiming that he had a lot of slaves working for him.

“He said that his father was a former king of Ife Titun, Osun State and that he was an heir apparent to the throne. He further cajoled the victim that he owns several buildings in Lagos, including where Jackson was held, hostage. But the victim started to suspect a foul play when he was losing patience and said he rented the place meanwhile, it was a ramshackle place he said his father owned.”

She said Adedoyin, in furtherance to his deceit, was discovered to have made reservation for her at Protea Hotel, Ikeja, but deliberately moved her to another hotel, in order to prevent the monitoring of Jackson by the Embassy, while he eventually seized her International Passport, credit card and United States identity card in order to prevent her possible escape.

She said the investigation would be intensified after which the suspects would be prosecuted in line with relevant laws.