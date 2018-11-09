DSS arrests ISIS bomb expert in Adamawa

… Arrests kidnap kingpins terrorising Kaduna, Katsina

By Soni Daniel

ABUJA—THE Department of State Service, DSS, yesterday arrested kidnap kingpins who have been terrorising parts of Kaduna, Katsina and other parts of the country, recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition from them.

A statement signed by the agency’s spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said the arrest of the suspects followed its collaboration with the military to comb the hideouts of the malevolent elements.

Afunaya said the raid came on the heels of the dastardly abduction and killing of the traditional ruler of Adara Chiefdom in Kaduna State, HRH Maiwada Galadima, by the hoodlums.

He said: “Relative peace has since returned to Kaduna State after the disturbances that followed the violent abduction and gruesome murder of the traditional ruler in Kaduna State.

“It is to be noted that concerted efforts are being made to address the resurgence of organized criminal activities in the North-West.

“On October 25, 2018, in Riga Chikun, Kaduna State, five members of a dreaded kidnap gang whose operations span Kaduna and Katsina States were apprehended. They are Isa Ahmadu (gang leader), Suleiman Umar (ransom negotiator), Ibrahim Mallam, Ishaku Saidu, (aka ISHE) and Mansur (Mallam).

“After a preliminary investigation, the group’s hideout in Katsina State was raided. This led to the arrest of two other members of the group, namely: Muhammadu Ibrahim and Muhammed Isa

‘’Earlier on October 19, 2018, Sirajo Ibrahim, a suspected infamous kidnapper was arrested at Hayin Danmni, Igabi LGA of the state.

“On October 30, 2018, at Sainyinan Dani, Yabo LGA, Sokoto State, the duo of Abubakar Umar and Suleiman Sani were arrested for gun running. Between October 11 and 12, 2018, suspected armed bandits operating in and around Zamfara State were also arrested in Bakura, Tsafe and Bungudu LGAs of the State. Those arrested were Dan-Alhaji Dan-Mineri, Yusuf Khalif and Musa (Mallam).

“On November 5, 2018, the tactical team of the service, in collaboration with the military, arrested Muhammed Aminu, a suspected gunrunner and his accomplice, Dare Okunwola (aka BODA) at Lere LGA and Agindi, Jos in Kaduna and Plateau states respectively. During a search of Okunwola’s residence, several ammunition and eight AK-47 rifles were recovered.

“On the same date, in Toungo LGA, Adamawa State, Abbas Abubakar (aka Sambo) a suspected Improvised Explosives Device, IED, expert for the Islamic State in West Africa, ISWA, was apprehended.

“Other arrests were those made on 15th October, 2018, at North Bank, Makurdi, Benue State where renowned cultists, Yakubu Mohammed and Joseph Andoaasin were apprehended. Cartridges and a locally made pistol were recovered from them.

“Also on the same date, at Ikot Akpan Idem, Ukanafun LGA, Akwa Ibom State, Otu Ekong, a serial kidnapper was arrested.”