Drunk driver hits General Buratai’s car, ADC injured

A suspected drunk driver has hit the official car of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai. Lucky man, he was not in the car!

The Nigerian army reported on its Twitter handle that the accident occurred at Jere town, Kaduna state.

It said the car, in a convoy, was on the way to Kaduna at about 6.00 p.m. on Sunday when the accident happened, as a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the staff car.

“The COAS was not in the car. However, the ADC sustained minor injuries and has been evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“The driver of the civilian car that rammed into the convoy of the COAS is presently receiving medical attention at a NA Medical facility. Case has been reported to Police and Investigation has commenced. Initial findings showed driver was under the influence of alcohol”, the army tweeted this morning.

The Nigerian Army Sports Festival (NASFEST) 2018:1 Division Inter-Brigade 10km combat race begins in Kaduna today.