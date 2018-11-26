Drug dealers sack Ondo community over missing bags of Indian hemp

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—SUSPECTED drug dealers, numbering about 40, weekend, sacked Bolorunduro community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State in search of bags of harvested Indian hemp kept in a farmland.

It was gathered that the suspected drug dealers, who stormed the community on 15 motorcycles and armed with dangerous weapons, seized and took away one Akpan, alleging that he stole their goods kept in the cocoa farm, where he was working for a family.

They threatened to kill him if he failed to produce the bags of missing Indian help.

While Akpan was being taken away, his sister, Martina Christopher, saw him being sandwiched on a motorcycle, raised the alarm and traced him to another community, Ilu -Abo, in the company of his 72-year-old father, Joseph Akpan.

After torturing Akpan and leaving him to die, they later descended on Martina and their father.

Narrating her ordeal, Martina said: “I went to the farm very late on the fateful day because I just had a miscarriage and was tired. I decided to join my husband and brother at the farm because we left the farm unattended to for some days due to my father-in-law’s burial.

“I met these people, about 40 of them, on 15 motorcycles, but when I saw my brother who had been beaten and injured, I had to turn back and I was told he had been taken to Ilu-Abo.

“I went there with our father, only to find that my brother had been beaten severely and immediately they saw us, they descended on us and beat my father to coma, demanding to know where the bags of Indian hemp were kept.

“My father fainted and as I tried to touch him, they cut me with machete, while some of them beat me with sticks. I also fainted because I lost a lot of blood.”

She explained that the hoodlums threatened to wipe out the whole community if they failed to produce the bags of the Indian hemp, boasting that no security operatives can arrest them.

She added that her husband and the Akwa Ibom community in the area reported the case to the Police, who revived her and took her to the hospital.

Police spokesman, Femi Joseph, confirmed the invasion, saying some of the suspects have been arrested and that the state Police Commissioner, Gbenga Adeyanju, had ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, CID.

He said investigation into the incident has commenced, noting that operators of the illicit drug business in the community would be brought to book.