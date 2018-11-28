Dovizia launches Pyramax to fight malaria

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Dovizia Pharma Services has laun-ched Pyra-max, a malaria drug into the market. Speaking at the unvei-ling of the drug in Lagos, Chairman of the occasion, Professor Akin Osinbogun said that about $35 billion has been spent to fight malaria in Nigeria and the efforts were still not enough.

He however commended the pharmaceutical company for its commitment in addressing the problem of people living in the tropics with the drug. “But, I am excited that a Nigerian pharmaceutical company has deemed it fit to partner a strong Korean pharmaceutical firm to tackle a major issue confronting us in Nigeria.

“I am happy that a Nigerian company has chosen to take an innovative and disruptive strategy to check this scourge by introducing unique anti- malaria drug, capable of fighting the ailment,” stated the professor of public health.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of the pharmaceutical company Mr. Oladipupo Ojo the need to “innovatively’ prosecute the war against malaria in Nigeria.