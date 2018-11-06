DOPF to honour Alaibe, Adjogbe, Ukah, others at 2018 Convention

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF would honour Chief Timi Alaibe, former MD NDDC, Engr. Sam Adjogbe, Executive Director, Projects, NDDC, Mr. Patrick Ukah, Delta State Commissioner of Information, Mr. Malachy Ugunmmadu, human right activist and a host of others during its 2018 Convention, slated for November 7 at David’s Event centre, Asaba.



DOPF in a statement by the chairman of the convention planning committee, Mr Shedrach Onitsha and Secretary, Mr Miracle Enuji, the convention would be chaired by the Delta State former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Victor Otemiewo.

Saying the convention would begin on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 with a training workshop for members and few admitted persons in the area of Business Management and Customer Care, and Online Optimization for Online Media Practitioners from a highly rated business coach and a Google certified trainer from Google Nigeria, the body in the statement gave the theme of the convention as ‘The Role of Online News Media in 2019 Elections: Managing Fake News,’.

According to the statement, a Professor in the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, who is also a consultant to an arm of the United Nation on media matters, Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika would deliver a lecture at the convention.

“This will be followed by panel discussion, with panelist drawn from the security, legal and INEC, who will xray the theme, ‘Managing Fake News’, as the country approaches the 2019 general elections”, the statement added.

The forum’s award platform, the Niger Delta Media Hall of Fame/Award, which will have some eminent Nigerians conferred with an award for their contribution to the society would be unveiled at the ceremony.

Others to be honoured are Mr. Maxwell Omemiroro Ogedegbe, Chief Felix Anirah, Chief Monday Itoghor, Engr. Emeka Emmanuel Nwaobi and Mr. Tony Erewa.

Noting that the event would attract Nigerians from all works of live, including the media, security, civil society organisations, the statement added that new members would be inducted into Forum at the convention.