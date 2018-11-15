Don’t patronise unlicensed contractors, FG warns NLNG

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT—The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, has warned the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company, NLNG, against patronising unlicensed labour contractors.

The Director of Labour in charge of Rivers State, Mr. Isiramen Princewill, gave the warning in Port Harcourt while resolving a dispute between the National Association of Plant Operators, NAPO, NLNG and other contracting firms with the multinational.

Isiramen also cautioned NLNG against anti-labour practices, advising the agency to ensure that their workers are unionised.

It would be recalled that NAPO had raised the alarm over what it called unholy relationship between the NLNG and the Bonny Integrated Recruitment Center, BIRC, an alleged illegal employment agency.

Meanwhile, the National President of NAPO, Comrade Harold Benstowe, informed the Ministry of Labour that NLNG favoured BIRC when it comes to employment, adding that such practice falls foul of any known law.

Benstowe said: “Beside the lacuna in its mandatory employment policies, in favor of the BIRC, it has made them look like the Minister of Labour as they go about bragging that people must come to them for clearance else they can’t work in any establishment in Bonny.”

However, Don Otobo, who represented NLNG at the meeting, noted that the multinational firm is only respecting the agreement it has with the host community since 1999.

He further added that if NAPO would liaise with the BIRC that they would be given jobs at the rate of 60-40 in their favor since they (NAPO) are skilled labour while the others smaller associations can take 40 percent.