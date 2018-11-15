Don’t give money to any airport official, FAAN tells Nigerians

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) enjoined Nigerians not to give any airport official money before gaining access into the terminal and that access to the terminal building is free.
FAAN statement reads “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby notifies all passengers and other airport users that access to the terminal building is free.
“All passengers and airport users are therefore advised not to give money to any ‘airport official’ to gain access into the terminal.”
Recalled that Aremu Afolayan Nollywood star and brother of a Nigeria’s Nollywood star, actor and move producer in a video that went viral recently slammed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Akinwumi Ambode over alleged extortion by airport officials and latter apologised in another video.
Afolayan on his Instagram page said: “I want to say a big thank you to most Nigerians for understanding that there was a need to have “ranted” the way I did. It’s actually for the betterment of the country. I met some wonderful and intelligent immigration officers today, THE MEN WITH INTEGRITY, May God bless you for standing for the truth and thanks For Educating me on some things I dnt even no since my existence as a Nigerian (Mr agbo). And I also spoke with the overall Oga of the IMMIGRATION thank you very much, sir.
So frustrated today by the situation of this country, the people working at different parastatals actually think they are some kind of god . Ethiopian airline staffs are so inefficient. They refused to carry a passenger for no reason . The girl in question is not a citizen of Nigeria , she went with her France passport and other documents issued by the France consulate , all they needed to do was to verify the passport but no the manager said he is not comfortable with the passport so she can’t fly with them , he actually dropped the passport and took to his heels . Imagine the immigration saying she should get a Nigerian visa , for what ?I don’t know . How will you ask her to get a Nigerian visa to go to France , I don’t understand this and I need some explanation, after that they said she should get a Nigerian passport, for what please???this is wrong and I am so angry at that . The same manager has agreed to carry the girl with additional cost and all. Which way Nigeria, why are treated like uneducated animals and why are these people acting like important fools , all you need to do is do your job and do it right . When will this stop . The security at the departure are not helping matters , how can you ask me to pay to let my family see me off to the check in point , this is wrong very wrong . Even the immigration officers wants to collect money for anything they do ….why why why 😡😡😡😡. And I know the mayor @akinwunmiambode of this and every other state can find a lasting solution to this , the president @muhammadubuhari himself can override things to set them right but I bet they don’t even know people are traveling out of the country, check the airport all you see are Nigerians running away from the country. I have never seen an EMIRATI or an AMERICAN that will run away from their country. Until you have no one to govern or be a president over before you know . LONG LIVE SCARED NIGERIANS
I want to say a big thank you to most Nigerians for understanding that there was a need to have “ranted” the way I did. It’s actually for the betterment of the country. I met some wonderful and intelligent immigration officers today, THE MEN WITH INTEGRITY,May God bless you for standing for the truth and thanks For Educating me on some things I dnt even no since my existence as a Nigerian (Mr agbo). And I also spoke with the overall Oga of the IMMIGRATION thank you very much sir. To all the sweet beautiful and intelligent lady officers of the immigration of Nigeria also. My GRATITUDE goes to the VICE PRESIDENT of Nigeria 🇳🇬 HIS EXCELLENCY MR OSHIBAJO for putting a call through, by MRS JUMOKE….. your efforts is highly appreciated SIR AND FOR MRS JUMOKE God bless your entire family ma. This is for the entire security officers of the NIGERIAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, for having me in their office today and speaking to me like a true NIGERIAN, God bless the head of your office and God bless you Mr hammed sir. And I wanna say a big thank you to the FRENCH CONSULATE FOR THEIR SUPPORT TOO AND TO THE ETHIOPIAN AIRLINE, THANKS FOR COMING IN AT THE SAME TIME TO MAKE EVERYTHING SEEMS COOL AND CLEAR. WANNA SAY SORRY FOR MY COMMENTS ON YOUR AIRLINE AND THE GREAT ETHIOPIA 🇪🇹 COUNTRY. A BIG SORRY THE CHIEF OF ARMED FORCES OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI AND HIS ENTIRE FAMILY AND ANOTHER BIG I AM SORRY TO THE GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE HIS EXCELLENCY MR AKINWUNMI AMBODE AND HIS ENTIRE FAMILY. I AM SORRY TO MY FANS BOTH HOME AND ABROAD TO MY MOTHER AND MY CHILD AND TO ALL MY FRNDS, FOR ALL THE HASH WORDS I USE WHILE LETTING MY INTENTIONS KNOWN. THANK YOU TO AMERICA,UNITED KINGDOM,UNITED ARAB EMIRATES,EUROPE and OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRY FOR BEEING IN SUPPORT OF THE NIGERIAN ABROAD UNITED WE ALL STAND AS A WORLD 🌎 ONE LOVE NIGERIA 🇳🇬 #AMERICA #AMERICANS #unitedkindom #CNN #unitedarabemirates #UNITEDAFRICANS #AFRICA #nigeria @akinwunmiambode @muhammadubuhari @faan_official @nigeriaimmigrationservice @cnnafrica @cnnnigeria @tyrese