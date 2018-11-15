Don’t give money to any airport official, FAAN tells Nigerians

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) enjoined Nigerians not to give any airport official money before gaining access into the terminal and that access to the terminal building is free.



FAAN statement reads “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby notifies all passengers and other airport users that access to the terminal building is free.

“All passengers and airport users are therefore advised not to give money to any ‘airport official’ to gain access into the terminal.”

Recalled that Aremu Afolayan Nollywood star and brother of a Nigeria’s Nollywood star, actor and move producer in a video that went viral recently slammed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Akinwumi Ambode over alleged extortion by airport officials and latter apologised in another video.

Afolayan on his Instagram page said: “I want to say a big thank you to most Nigerians for understanding that there was a need to have “ranted” the way I did. It’s actually for the betterment of the country. I met some wonderful and intelligent immigration officers today, THE MEN WITH INTEGRITY, May God bless you for standing for the truth and thanks For Educating me on some things I dnt even no since my existence as a Nigerian (Mr agbo). And I also spoke with the overall Oga of the IMMIGRATION thank you very much, sir.