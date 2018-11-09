Don’t cover corruption charge against Oshiomhole, Unagha warns

By Emma Amaize

FORMER All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, Friday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies in the country not to cover up the corruption allegation against the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.



“The security agencies should be allowed to do their thorough job as the allegation is a national disgrace to the party. There may be other corruption cases which light has not been beamed or surfaced. When the investigation commences, there is no doubt in my mind that there shall be further revelations,” Unagha said in a statement in Warri, Delta state.

His words: “Sweeping the allegation under carpet will damage the image and reputation of the party. As a party of men and women with integrity, Oshiomhole can no longer preside over our affairs. His continued stay as the chairman will make mockery of the integrity of Mr. President and the change agenda of the APC.”

“The investigation should go beyond the primary elections to his tenure as the governor of Edo state.

“It is regrettable that all of a sudden, the national chairman messed up the party we labored to build by imposing those who were not with us during the formative stage. Above all, those who used their wealth to frustrate the party in the state, he handed over the party to them by breeding germs that have germinated dangerous parasites leading to permanent incurable disease,” he added.

Unagha asserted: “Oshiomhole should do the needful to resign rather than running away from the sin he has committed.”