Don’t allow those who destroyed Nigeria return to power, Sen. Boroffice tells Nigerians

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Senator representing Ondo North in the Senate, Robert Ajayi Boroffice has asked Nigerians to be vigilant so as not to allow themselves be distracted by the antics of those who destroyed the nation’s economy, but are now angling to return to power.



Boroffice spoke Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of various support groups under the Presidential Support Committee for the Buhari/Osinbajo re election bid.

While declaring that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock, the senator counselled Nigerians to queue behind President Muhammadu Buhari to continue the process of building a better nation.

He said; “Nigerians are united by the desire to have good governance, ensure justice and equity for all and fight corruption, adding that this can only be achieved through President Buhari. We will be doing ourselves a lot of good to continue to support the President for a second term in order to consolidate on the gains already achieved. We will line up behind Buhari and we are united behind this cause and we will succeed by the grace of God”.

Special Adviser to the President on Disability Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankeli said persons living with disabilities in the country will do everything possible to work for the success of the President in the 2019 elections, saying “you see him as a man of integrity, but for those of us in the disability world we see him as our eyes, our ears and our legs.

“He has given us a voice where others relegated us and today, we can sit down with others and discuss. But in the past, people saw us as lepers, but that has changed. A man that makes you sit with him to decide on your future has done great for you. So, we celebrate him and are ready to go anywhere with him.

“Where others failed, we won. At the international level, we have won several laurels for this country. Buhari has empowered us and we our loyalty goes to him”.

On his part, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Gideon Zamani said; “President Buhari came to fight corruption and injustice in the country and has done that creditably that he deserves the support of all Nigerians to complete the good work he has started”.

He asked the support groups and the zonal committees of the Presidential Support Committee to take the campaign for the President’s re-election to the states, local governments, wards and unit levels to ensure massive sensitisation of the electorates on the gains of the Buhari government.

Earlier, Spokesman of the Presidential Support Committee, Prince Ebunola Martins said it will be a fatal error of judgement for Nigerians to allow political locusts back to the system.