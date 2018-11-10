DJ Cuppy new video fails to impress

DJ Cuppy, billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, has released a new video. But the reactions that it triggered certainly were not what she was expecting.
She announced the release of the video, CHARGED UP on Friday, via a tweet, asking her Twitter followers to click on a link
DJ Cuppy: I want to sing a song.
Producer: we don't have a beat yet..
DJ Cuppy:any beat will do
Producer :are you sure?
DJ CUPPY : I can pay you.
Producer :SAY NO MORE pic.twitter.com/J6EzLrQ7yu
— Diineem (@datrivaschic) November 10, 2018
Who Sings Better Music RT For Speed Darlington Like For DJ Cuppy….😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ImQAkijHoW
— Peruzzií 🍥 And 100 others (@HumbleLion0700) November 10, 2018
Even Star Trek can't stand Dj Cuppy tracks 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GSYx7DfXAN
— www.KRAKS.co (@KraksTV) November 10, 2018
yep she’s mad 😂😅😂…. how can someone compare DAVIDO to DJ CUPPY? From then till the the gulf is still wide mehn. pic.twitter.com/i199HPB0Pa
— Mr_wright (@mr_wright_ame) November 10, 2018
Unpopular Opinion : DJ Cuppy 🙇 pic.twitter.com/TytM2TySyh
— Thobz (@OmoAkure_) November 10, 2018
Unpopular Opinion : DJ Cuppy 🙇 pic.twitter.com/TytM2TySyh
— Thobz (@OmoAkure_) November 10, 2018
DJ cuppy na AMALA nai she they sing no be STEW #DJCuppy 😝😝😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/25bO0vtyXa
— _franccisca🌸🌼🌺 (@Francafrank7) November 10, 2018
Me: DJ cuppy I want some money to start up a business
DJ cuppy: no money for now, I'm working on a new hit song
Me: pic.twitter.com/bWcee6Icvu
— kindly follow back (@aghoskiii) November 10, 2018