Disengaged workers threaten to sue Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Members of the Abia state Disengaged Non Indigene Workers have threatened to drag Abia state government to court if their disengagement from service was not reversed or their entitlements paid.

In a letter to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu through the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, titled “Pre-action notice with respect to the transfer of non Indigenes in the Abia state public service”, counsel to the disengaged workers, C.C Okere noted that Abia State Government has despite promises, refused to recall the workers or pay their entitlements after years of service.

The letter sought for the reinstatement of those unlawfully transferred to be placed back to their respective positions and promote those due for promotion.

Pipeline explosion: Abia govt urges NNPC to commence repair works

“The executive directive which ordered the transfer of all non-indigenes working in the Public Service of Abia State (except those in the tertiary institutions) to their States of origin with effect from 15 October 2011, or howsoever such a policy is intended to be effected is in violation of section 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and therefore unconstitutional.”