Dijo Communications wins Best Marketing Agency Award

Brand owners and prominent dignitaries have joined to celebrate the management of Dijo Communications for receiving the award of the “Best Marketing Agency of the Year.

Work on Hero Lager on the “Brand Positioning Using the Rising Sun – Leveraging Culture and History of Nigeria To Drive Brand Campaign. The just concluded award event which held on the 23rd of Oct. 2018, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, was organized by the Nigerian Brand Awards as part of its commitment to rewarding brands which have contributed in promoting not just the country’s national values but have also grown its economy.

The winning company’s CEO, Mr Innocent Oboh, who received the Diamond Award of the year on behalf of the company gave a brief background of the journey so far for the company and the reason behind the many campaign successes attained over the years by the agency.

“Dijo Communications is a Strategy Communications Company…we are not just a creative agency. We build creative contents that sell brands…we develop concepts built with strategies borne out of insights that eventually distinguish our brands and sell them.

Now this is because, we know that at the end of each campaign, the board of directors of any brand are not only interested in creating value, they are most interested in making returns on their investments… and that is one thing we have ensured for Hero Lager”, he explained.

The CEO also expressed delights at the award saying; “Am actually excited about this award, you know why? We didn’t go out looking for it. Throughout my years as a brand owner, I have always frowned at situations where you have to solicit…I have never liked it…which is one of the reasons why when these awards come, I am a bit resistant, because I don’t want to solicit, but this is good because you found us, which means that we did something extra ordinary…you liked it, and it was qualified to be an African Awards recipient…the Nigerian Awards recipients, thank you so much” he said.

He also commended the organizers and the award team for a job well done. He explained that their dignity and extra effort at ensuring that brands are awarded based on the merits of work done and not otherwise which is becoming the norm of the day is something to commend. “The organizers made extra effort in researching into Dijo Communication’s campaign on Hero Lager, told the story as if they were with us on the campaign journey… that indicates that they know what they are doing, and that for me…is the award” he noted.

Dijo Communications which the parent company of Dijo Group of companies has been tested and trusted over the years since it was founded 10 years ago. The company has to its credit other subsidiaries such as; ‘Dijo Events and Experiential Marketing’, the Activation arm of the company, ‘Marcelo Gustavo Productions’, the Production arm, Digininja, the Digital arm, ‘Media Dive’ the Outdoor arm and ‘Media Stretch’, the Media Buying and Planning arm of the firm.