Dickson, Obi, Soludo, others celebrate Ezeife at 80

By Joseph Erunke & Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—SOME prominent Nigerians poured encomiums on the former governor of old Anambra State,Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, as he celebrated 80 years.

Speakers who spoke Tuesday night during a special event organised by the octogenarian in Abuja, paid glowing tributes to the elder statesman, who they said lived an exemplary life.

Former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo, who was the chairman of the occasion, described the celebrant as an icon, who many Nigerians have looked up to.

According to him, Chief Ezeife left an indelible mark in the sand of time, adding that he had spent the greater part of his life working for good governance and humanity.

Former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, also speaking at the event, held at International Conference Centre, Abuja, hailed Ezeife for living his life in the service of humanity.

On his part, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State described the politician as a pride to not just Igbo but the entire Nigeria, saying the 80-year-old had impacted many lives in Nigeria and beyond meaningfully, urging the young generation to emulate him.

Former chairman, Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke, described Ezeife as a man who had spent most of his time working for the unity of the country.

Roll call

Others present at the event were Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Kingsley Nnaemeka Achebe; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonaya Onu; Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Ben Obi, Governor Obiano, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Deputy governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, and Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, among others.