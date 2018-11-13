Develop our society with creative works, Uduaghan charges authors

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—FORMER governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has called on writers to continue to see themselves as the conscience of society, stressing that they should always add value to society by being creative.

Uduaghan, who spoke in Warri, Delta State, at the public presentation of a book, What a Tradition, written by Mr. Ughara Oti Gabriel, said he was impressed with the creative power of the author, adding that he would always support the growth of creative writing in the state.

Uduaghan, who is the Delta South senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC was represented by his wife, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan.

He further called on youths to develop a passion for reading.

Earlier, Chairman of the event, Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom also lauded the author of the book for being creative. Represented by Chief Robinson Ariyo, Emami said he was thrilled by the story with Itsekiri setting, calling for more creative work to promote the rich culture of Itsekiri nation.

Pa Macaulay Eyeoyibo, and Mr. Amorighoye Mene hailed the author for the initiative.

Professor Okwechime Oracle, reviewed the book, describing it as a credible testament to tradition.

“The writer presented the book in transliteration, meaning it is, as it is said in the original language. It is a commendable piece, ‘’ he stated.

Dr. Roland Edjedegba unveiled the book, recommending it as a must read for all.