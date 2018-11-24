Dennerby backs Oshoala, Oparanozie to score

Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby said yesterday he still has full confidence in his strikers’ ability to put away their scoring chances at the Africa Women Cup of Nations on-going in Ghana.

The Super Falcons have amazed football fans here with their unpardonable misses, some of which are comical. It was seen in the games against South Africa and Zambia. A development, which made the coach to remind his players of their professionalism. However, Dennerby said the girls have now gained full confidence to deliver when it mattered most.

“I’m not worried about the strikers missing scoring chances. The game against Zambia has given us some measure of confidence.

“And I have reason to believe they will score in the right game,” said the coach.

Desire Oparanozie has scored two goals so far in the tournament, while support striker Asisat Oshoala is yet to register her name in the scoring chat. She missed the targets severally in the match against Zambia.