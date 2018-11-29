Delta PDP chieftain condemns presence of service chiefs at Buhari’s campaign flag off

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described the presence of service chiefs at the launch of President Buhari’s Campaign as an aberration.

Onuesoke, who spoke to journalists at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to attend an overseas environmental programme pointed out that the presence of the service chiefs at the president’s campaign flag off ceremony had shown where the election pendulum will be swinging to in the coming presidential election.

According to him, “It is a total aberration and against the doctrine of neutrality. Where on earth would Service Chiefs be attending a Presidential flag off? We have 76 Presidential candidates and the country Service Chief decided to attend the flag off ceremony of one candidate.’’