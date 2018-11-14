Delta Govt. approves N300m for students’ bursary

Delta Government has approved N300 million for students of the state that applied for the 2017/2018 academic session Students’ Special Assistance Scheme.

The State Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, disclosed this on Wednesday in Asaba, while briefing newsmen on the resolutions of the weekly State Executive Council meeting.



He said that the meeting was presided over by the state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to Ukah, N312.5 million required by the State Bursary and Scholarship Board to successfully implement the 2017/2018 scheme was approved by the council.

“Also, the sum of N473, 832.8 million being the balance of the state counterpart funding for the Universal Basic Education was also approved”.

He said that the council also approved the appointments of two traditional rulers.

“His Royal Majesty, Prof. Paul Oghenero Okumagba, the Idama II, the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South and His Royal Majesty, Henry Ezeagwukpo Jegbefume I, the Obi of Akumazi Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government got the nod of the council.

“The council also approved the construction of Abavo Circular Road (Phase II), Abavo in Ika South LGA.

“It also approve the completion of the dualisation and rehabilitation of Emore Road in Oleh town, Isoko South and the construction of Ugbomro Road (Sector II), from Ughelli/Warri expressway junction at Iteregbi village to the main gate of Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Uvwie LGA,”he said.

Ukah said that government also approved the construction of Akumazi/Owerre Olubor/Ekwuoma Link Road (Phase II) with a 265 metres spur to Obior/Ogwashi-Uku Road.

“The construction of Hon. Abinoko Way, Community Road and Ekuobodo village road, (Phase I), Ekuobodo village, Mosogar, Ethiope West and the reconstruction of Igbodo/Obior Road in Ika North East/ Aniocha North LGAs were also approved by the council.

“Also the construction of Ajagbodudu township roads, including Diden Road to link the community to Oghoreki-Ajagbodudu Road to Ugbenu/Koko Road, Ajagbodudu Town Hall Road and Dudu Road,”he said.

He assured the people that government would take advantage of the dry season to speed up work on various roads across the state.