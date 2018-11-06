Delta First Lady raises alarm over neonatal tetanus

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—WIFE of Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has called for awareness on the dangers of neonatal tetanus, warning that mothers could be infected during unsafe and unhygienic delivery of their babies.

Mrs. Okowa, who made the call while flagging off the 2018 Maternal Neonatal Tetanus Elimination Campaign in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state, said the tetanus campaign was aimed at protecting women of childbearing age, pregnant women and their expected children from tetanus and diphtheria infections.

The governor’s wife, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Minnie Oseji, said the state government was committed to the attainment of the Universal Health Coverage, UHC.

Earlier, Chairman of Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency and Executive Assistant to the Governor on E-health/All Health Matters Dr. Isioma Okobah, said: “Mothers can also be infected with tetanus during unsafe and unhygienic delivery of their babies.”