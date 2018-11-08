Delta, Edo communities benefit from Pan Ocean free healthcare services

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—OVER 1000 indigenes of eight communities in Edo and Delta states have benefited from the free health care services of Pan Ocean Corporation (Nigeria) Limited operator of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation NNPC/Pan Ocean Joint Venture, JV.

The company carried out the free medicare as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, initiative in collaboration with a Non Governmental Organisation, NGO, CancelCancer Africa in four communities in Edo State comprising Agbonmwonba in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, as well as Iguemokhua, Abe and Ona-Ageka communities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

The four Delta State communities that benefited were Ovade, Otefe, Mosugar and Ugbakele all in Ethiope West Local Government Area.

During the free medical outreach, which is an NNPC/Pan Ocean JV Health Awareness programme, there were maternal checks and counseling, breast examination and screening, malaria test, cervical and prostate examination, dental checks, children deworming, HIV testing and counseling as well as blood pressure and sugar level testing.

The free health care services, which was worth millions of naira, featured administration of drugs to the beneficiaries all for free.

Over 30 medical personnel comprising doctors, nurses and pharmacists were deployed for the philanthropic gesture from Pan Ocean Oil Corporation (Nigeria) Limited.