Delta communities protest oil spillage

Hundreds of people from four Itsekiri communities, have staged a peaceful protest against massive oil spill from Chevron’s RMP 14 Dibi Field Facility.

The affected communities are Aja-Omaetan, Tisun, Kolokolo and Usor all in Warri North Council Area of Delta State.

In a letter dated November 13, 2018 addressed to the Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) by Aja-Omaetan community, through its counsel, Chris Oghene Omoru for Chris .O. Omoru and Co, they alleged that a spill first occurred on October 31, and a second one on November 7, 2018 respectively, saying that NOSDRA advised Chevron to change the failing equipment but it refused and went ahead to clamp the leaking pipe again failed and led to the current massive spill that has devastated their communities.

It was gathered that Chevron did a Joint Investigation Visit(JIV) with the affected communities and NOSDRA, the Federal Government regulator for the first spill before clamping the leaking pipe to contain the spill but invited the affected communities for a meeting, Tuesday 13th, November,2018 for the current spill where Chevron allegedly insisted on undertaking another JIV without NOSDRA officials which Aja-Omaetan community rejected out rightly, saying it is intended to intimidate them.

They therefore requested an immediate stop to further military intimidation, send relief materials to all the impacted communities and a JIV of all parties including NOSDRA to assess the degree of damage and compensation to be paid accordingly because the spill is as a result of equipment failure.

According to the letter that was copied to the relevant authorities including the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Federal House of Representatives and the Director General/CEO, NOSDRA they insisted that failure to adhere to their JIV position would lead to dire consequences as they are prepared to take steps to seek justice as the circumstances demands as the Chevrons’ action contradict NOSDRA Act of 2006 and the Nigerian Constitution. Efforts to reach officials of Chevron for their comment failed as calls put across to them did not sail through.