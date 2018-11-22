Delta Central: Omo-Agege presents stewardship report to monarchs

The member representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege yesterday presented a report of his stewardship to the Urhobo monarchs at the palace of the Owhorode of Olomu kingdom, HRM Dr. R.L. Ogbon Oghori 1.

Speaking while assessing Omo-Agege’s stewardship report, the traditional Rulers under the leadership of His Royal Majesty, Ogoni Oghoro I, the Ohworode of Olomu kingdom, said they have no doubt that Omo-Agege will do more for the Urhobo nation if he is given the opportunity to go back for his second term and assured him of his second term bid at the national assembly.

In his reaction, the Chairman of the council, the Owhorode of Olomu, acknowledged the points highlighted by Senator Omo-Agege as achievements made in his stewardship to the Urhobo people in the Senate, saying Urhobo kings were aware of the bills he sponsored and co-sponsored that has become of great benefit to the Nigerian people as well as the ubiquity of constituency projects across Urhobo land.

“Omo-Agege has not only represented the interest of the Urhobo nation adequately but also that of the generality of Nigerians”.

The Olomu monarch encouraged Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to spread the constituency projects to other areas of Urhobo land that are yet to benefit upon re-election.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was the first senator in Urhobo land to present a report of stewardship to Urhobo traditional rulers “and with transparency in the accruable monetary value of constituency projects”.

He also tasked Omo-Agege to tell President Buhari to consider the issues raised by the Urhobo nation when they visited him in Aso Rock.

The Ovie of Mosogar, HRH, Samson Omene, Udurie 1 who spoke on behalf of the council of Urhobo traditional rulers said, “Omo-Agege’s stewardship report is very impressing” and thanked Senator Omo-Agege for his “satisfactory” performance.