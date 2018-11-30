Delta Central: Omo-Agege in Evelyn Oboro’s ‘gun sights’

HAVING pulled a great stunt in flooring the one-time acclaimed political leader, Senator Ighoyota Amori to clinch the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Senate ticket for Delta Central, Evelyn Oboro has set her sights on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the All Progressives Congress, APC Delta Central Senate candidate. It is a scintillating battle that is exciting everyone.

By Perez Brisibe

Ms. Oboro’s defeat of Amori, the famed political adviser to former Governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, came as a shock to many. But it was not to those tough Sapele guys she had over the years pummelled in several political combats.

In fact, she honed her political talents in Uvwie, arguably, one of the toughest political terrains in Delta State and has represented the Uvwie/Sapele and Okpe federal constituency in the House of Representatives for two consecutive sessions.

Hon. Evelyn Oboro is set to battle the incumbent senator, Ovie Omo-Agege at the polls.

Oboro, a devotee of the political dynasty of former Governor James Ibori, stamped her feet in the political scene of the state in 1999 when she emerged councillor in Uvwie local government area under the platform of PDP and was elected chairman of the council in 2004 after which she upped her game following her election and re-election into the House of Representative in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on the other hand, served as Executive Assistant to the Governor James Onanefe Ibori in 2003 and was subsequently appointed Secretary to the Delta State Government under Governor James Ibori and is seeking re-election to the red chambers on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after his defection from the Labour Party, LP on whose platform he was elected in 2015.

Bad blood between Oboro and Omo-Agege

Remarkably, the contest for the 2019 Delta Central Senate seat is shadowed with bad blood between both lawmakers. It is a controversy that dates back to the argument over the sponsorship of the bill establishing the Federal University of Petroleum Resource, FUPRE, Delta State which was signed on October 17, 2017, by President Muhammad Buhari.

While Oboro claims the bill was her “copyright and brainchild,” Omo-Agege punctured her claim and accused her of lying, stating that her copyright declaration is the worst form of “public exhibition of legislative illiteracy.”

Accusing Omo-Agege of plagiarism, Oboro said: “My bone of contention with Senator Omo-Agege is that he is referring to himself as the sponsor and originator of the FUPRE bill which predates his emergence as a senator.

“When you see a drama about a bill that has been passed by the House of Representatives, sent to the Senate for concurrence and somebody came up with the same bill and introduced it as a fresh bill that he is sponsoring, it sounds funny. This bill we are talking about today is my brainchild and a product of my endeavour. It is my intellectual property because I actually engaged the services of consultants to look into it.”

However, Omo-Agege in several fora including a recent briefing of his constituents said: “Upon my resumption in the Senate, my first occupation was to push for legislation to give FUPRE a legal backing to function as an institution.

“Though I am not the first senator that made an attempt to pass the bill, I was able to get President Muhammad Buhari to sign the bill into law.”

2019 battle line between both candidates

The animosity between both lawmakers would be going to the next level come 2019 during the National Assembly elections as they would be aiming to create a record for themselves if any of them emerges victorious during the election.

While Oboroh who is currently the highest female political office holder in Urhobo nation, would emerge as the first Urhobo female senator in the history of the district, Omo-Agege on the other hand, would be making a feat for himself as the first senator in Delta Central to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Challenges before both candidates

Though the opposition under the umbrella of the APC governorship candidate in the state, Chief Great Ogboru has its stronghold in Delta Central, Oboro is consolidating on her popularity and political influence in Okpe and Uvwie which is her home council to unseat Omo-Agege who has a strong support base for himself and his party in Udu and Ughelli North which also is his home council.

With a voting population of 1,267,773 registered voters in the 2015 general elections, the then PDP candidate, Chief Ighoyota Amori, was declared winner having pulled 116,723 votes with Omo-Agege scoring 76,635 and the then APC candidate, Halims Agoda scoring 15,491 votes.

The returning officer for the election, Prof. Prekeyi Tawari-Fideyin had cancelled the results for selected areas particularly some units in Uvwie, Udu, and Ethiope East over some irregularities.

Omo-Agege’s political associates had described the affected areas as the “stronghold of their principal.”

The Appeal Court sitting in Benin was, however, to later declare Omo-Agege winner of the election,

The electoral battle between both candidates would be fierce come 2019, especially with Agoda and Omo-Agege pitching tent together while Oboro, on the other hand, would be wishing to prove the point that her rising political profile is certainly not a joke.

Though Oboro was able to overcome the “feminism factor” to emerge as a member of the House of Representative amidst been nicknamed “Mama Empowerment” by her supporters particularly from Uvwie and Okpe council areas, she is also hoping to repeat the same feat if the masculinity of the Urhobo nation would allow her to represent them in the Senate.

Areas that might likely be tough for her to win are; Ughelli North and Udu council areas which have always been the stronghold of the opposition in the state while areas tipped to be tough for Omo-Agege are; Okpe, Uvwie, Ughelli South and Sapele council areas.

The deciding council areas for both candidates would be Ethiope West which is the hometown for Agoda, PDP candidate for Uvwie/Sapele and Okpe federal constituency, Ben Igbakpa and former Governor James Ibori as well as Ethiope East which is the hometown of Chief Ogboru.

It would be a tough call for Amori, one of the more formidable political giants in the state. Many stakeholders would be watching to see how Amori who had acted as a godfather to nearly all PDP candidates in the senatorial district since 2003, would throw himself in the forthcoming election.

Would he support the woman that bruised him or would he sit out the election and watch his mutual political rivals fight it out?