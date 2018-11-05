Delta, CAN, Onu-Ika step up campaign against organ harvesting

By Victor Ahiumayoung

Delta State Government in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and a leading socio-cultural organisation in the state, Onu-Ika Nigeria, has intensified campaign against the increasing cases of human trafficking and human organ harvesting.

They held a sensitisation campaign in Asaba, the state capital, warning those involved to steer clear of the state or face the full wrath of the law.

The road show which took off from the Oshimili South Arcade along Nnebisi Road, through the Interbau Junction axis and Summit Road stretch of the state capital, ended at Hotel Benizia where hundreds of participants were enlightened on the dangers inherent in the illicit ventures.

Speaking on the development which they noted has claimed the lives of innocent Nigerians, stakeholders unanimously enjoined parents, traditional and religious institutions to discourage their children/wards, followers and subjects against the risk of losing their lives under the guise of seeking greener pastures abroad.

Zonal Commander, National Agency for Prohibition of Traffic in Persons, NAPTIP, Nduka Nwanweme, called on stakeholders to join the campaign against human trafficking.

The NAPTIP boss stated that the law against human trafficking posited that it is a crime to organise foreign travels which promotes prostitution of any person and slavery.

He said: “It is a crime to employ a child less than 18 years to do any work that is exploitative, injurious, or hazardous to the development of the child. It is a crime to employ a child less than 12 years as a domestic worker. It is a crime to buy or sell human organs.’’

In their separate remarks, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Oshimili South Chapter, Pastor Anene Okafor and the Head, Collective Leadership of Onu Ika Nigeria, Elder Dan Osifo, reaffirmed their commitments to the fight against the scourge.