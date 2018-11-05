Delta assures on peace, protection of oil facilities

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Government has said that it is committed to the sustenance of peace and security in oil producing communities across the state.

The new Commissioner, Directorate of Oil and Gas, Mr. Freeman Fregene, who gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has enhanced the relationship between the government, oil-bearing communities and oil and gas companies operating in the state.

A-Ibom reviews major road contracts over slow pace of work

Fregene, who commended the community leaders, elders, and youths as well as the management of the various companies for cooperating with the state government in its avowed commitment for peace and security at all times, said “Governor Okowa was determined to restore the state’s lost glory as the number one oil producing state.’’

He said: “The state government is not relenting in its efforts to bring back multinational oil companies that relocated out of the state in the heat of the Warri crisis. Many of them are putting together modalities to return.

Activities in oil & gas sector have improved tremendously – Kachikwu

“The Okowa administration needs the companies back to the state not only to help address the challenges of unemployment but to join forces with the state government in developing the state.”