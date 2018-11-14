Delta Assembly clears Utomi as Commissioner

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State House of Assembly, yesterday screened and confirmed, Mr. Joseph Utomi as Commissioner and member of the Delta State Executive Council, following his nomination by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Okowa had in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, last week, nominated Utomi.

Utomi, who was asked to take a bow, was introduced to the House by Ms. Angela Nwaka during plenary presided over by the Speaker.

Okowa had in the letter said the nomination was in the exercise of the power conferred on him by section 192 (2) of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.