Delta APC crisis: Erue constitutes 21-man reconciliatory c’ttee

UGHELLI—THE Jones Erue-led executive of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, has constituted a 21-man reconciliatory committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in the wake of the recent primary elections in the state.

The committee, which is headed by the Delta State Commissioner of the Nigeria Population Commission, NPC, Mr. Richard Odibo, has Dr. Alex Ideh and Dr. Iyke Odikpo as Vice Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Other members of the committee include Dr. Otive Igbuzo, George Timinimi, Dr. Veronica Ogbauogu, and Chris Porbeni.

A statement by Erue urged members of the committee to address all issues affecting the party with a view to repositioning it ahead of the 2019 general election.

The party chairman in his five-point terms of reference urged members to identify and come up with measures that would strengthen the party.

The statement reads partly: “We urge you to suggest compensatory mechanisms or ideas for aspirants who lost in the primaries. You are expected to look at the party’s candidates, holistically and critically, and provide advice on how they could be better positioned for victory. You are to identify aggrieved leaders or persons who can influence our chances negatively and manage them.”