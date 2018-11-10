Delta 2019: Gov Okowa Has No Rival —Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would outrun other contenders for the governorship of Delta State in the 2019 general elections.

Giving the assurance during a dinner he organized in Warri for select Urhobo leaders, Onuesoke said Okowa and PDP loyalists in the state have absolutely nothing to fear about in the 2019 election as the people are wiser and more convinced that the governor has no rival come 2019.

According to him, Okowa’s re-election would be a smooth ride based on his giant strides in education, provision of infrastructure, empowerment, health, security, industrialization and economic revival of the state among others.

Onuesoke maintained that the various developmental initiatives and empowerment programmes for which the people of Delta have benefited speak volumes of a man who should be trusted and not those engaging in empty promises and politics of deceits.

The former governorship aspirant argued that since assumption of office, Okowa has taken bold initiatives to reduce unemployment in the state with the Skill Training and Entrepreneurship Programme, STEP, and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme, YAGEP, under the SMART AGENDA development blueprint, adding that he was recently crowned as ‘The Roadmaster’ in view of his landslide achievements in infrastructural development.

“The Okowa administration has revived moribund industries like Bendel Steel to boost the economy of the state while thousands of youths have been trained and equipped to own businesses.

“With the productive engagement of the younger generation, incidents of youth restiveness, pipeline vandalism and all forms of economic sabotage and criminal tendencies have reduced. Okowa‘s populist policies have endeared him to Deltans.

“He is a leader with tremendous goodwill across the three senatorial districts of the state. Okowa has no rival. He will emerge victorious in the 2019 governorship election.”

He stated that the opposition parties in Delta that would have given Okowa a little challenge have been busy fighting on who will fly their party’s flags, stressing the situation has it easier for the governor to win in 2019.