Day of the distribution of God’s gift (3)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

Let me say it in another form. Since you failed before now to give your life to God, the gifts of God could not dwell inside of you. As a result, the devil spotted an opening in your life, which can be call-ed a vacuum. That was the reason why Satan took over your heart and filled it up with evil imaginations.

As if that was not enough for him. He also took your over your life and filled it up with terrible things, which has made your life what it is today.

All those terrible things the devil has placed in your life, today, just like that drum of water that I used as an illustration, Jesus is here to empty them from your life. After that is done, He will fill your heart with the good things of heaven. It shall be done in Jesus name! But do not forget that you have a significant role to play, if this must happen in your life.

Jesus does not discriminate against anyone and His clarion call is to save your soul of from the impending doom to come. He wants you to come out from sin and experience immaculate wonder. He wants you to experience joy unspeakable. That is why the call is com-ing to you today, because Jesus remains the only source of your salvation and eternal life. He is the only source of eternal happiness. I make bold to say that Jesus is the real big thing you need to start off in an unpre-cedented way.

All you have to do is to repent from your sins, reject every work of Satan, and receive Jesus Christ the Saviour of the whole world into your life. After that is done, you will come to realise that Jesus does not fail His own. This is because, even when it is most darkest and man must have failed you, He will come to your aid and pull that string needed to get you out of that horrendous situation you must have found yourself. You will no longer be a victim of the devil, but a victor with Christ in God.

Your gift of salvation and freedom has come. If you want that free and all expense paid gift Christ has come to bestow to you, you have to believe on His power to save you from sin. While you are at it, you need to confess your sins. Ask for His forgiveness and plead that He should come into your life as your Lord and Saviour.

Mark 9:23 “Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.”

Yes, it is possible to live a life free from sin today. With God, nothing shall be impossible.

Christ’s Unlimited Power for your Salvation

Colossians 1:12-13 “Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:” The grand plan of God for every sinner on earth is to be-come a resident in heaven and a possessor of His riches in glory. He perfected that through the death of Jesus Christ at Calvary. Also, He has made adequate provision for our deliverance from the influence of sin and Satan.

However, some people are so hooked up in sin and inordinate affections that because of the love they have for sinful deeds, they have become subservient slaves to the dictates of the devil, and have willfully sold themselves into sin and have resolved to remain bound in sin. In other words, they have so cleaved into loving darkness and evil that they have refused and do not want to be delivered out of it. This has made them to become ‘satisfied’ in that darkened state of theirs.

That is the very reason why they have embraced darkness, and are tied and attached to it; and if you should tell them the gospel truth: how Jesus Christ has rained down deliverance for them, and wants to translate them from the powers of darkness and into His marvellous light, they will scorn the offer, because they love darkness and would not want the light of God.

But, today, I want to believe that you are not counted among the untoward many, who have refused and rejected the mercy God has presented to them, and cannot seem to discern the potential danger it will cause their soul. Because you are different and have a ready made up mind to take the unique choice of following Jesus, you will obtain redemption for your soul. I say you will be saved from your sins by the power in the name of Jesus!

Colossians 1:14 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins:” Redemption simply means that you have been in the slave market of sin, sickness and suffering controlled by the devil, but Christ the liberator, haven had pity, especially seeing you in such a sorry state, decided to deliver you by purchasing you with His priceless blood from the despicable devil. As a result of this purchasing power, you will be set free to fly for the first time in your life.