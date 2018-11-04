Day of the distribution of God’s gift (2)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

Genesis 33:9 “And Esau said, I have enough, my brother; keep that thou hast unto thyself.” Esau had pre-viously sold his birth right —the joy of being the seed of Abraham and the ticket of living in heaven with his ancestors—and lost the blessings of greatness passed on from father to son. Practically speaking, at this point in time, he had nothing worthwhile left.

He was just an empty shell waiting to be cracked. He be-came a living corpse and his future was dark and bleak. That is why he had to comfort himself through tears.

Esau was relegated to becoming second best and as a servant he had no option than to accept a life of a loser. Without the gift of salvation and a hope for heaven, he became satisfied with himself. What a tragedy!

Just like Esau some people out there who do not have the gift of salvation experience claim to be ‘satisfied’ in a world where their wants remain insatiable. They think that religion without repentance from sin, money and women, entertainment and pleasure, privileged position, etc are all there is to life. But, they will be dis-appointed, because after they must have given them-selves those treats, they still experience a void and an emptiness, which they cannot fill except they go to God for a complete makeover.

The scriptures succinctly puts it thus in Revelation 3:17 “Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked:” Because you have possessions like sand and cement, the spellbinding effect of pride has made you to conclude hastily that you have got all there is to life; better still, because you now have iron roof on your house you are now of the opinion that you have attained fever pitch.

May be yours is some stacks of food: do not let it get into your head thinking you have acquired enough stockpile to meet your needs against trying times. Or you may own a little bungalow in one of the choice areas in the city. Yet, if you do not have Jesus Christ, or if you die without Jesus, your life will be an apology entrapped by the devil; and it will end up to become the greatest tragedy of satisfaction without salvation.

Jesus is giving a shout out to you today. Take full advantage of this moment and let your life go beyond the ordinary things of this life. Open up to Jesus and let Him enrich you with eternal life, because you need Him much more than He needs you. That is why you need to quit playing religion and embrace righteous-ness.

Sometimes it baffles me and I am shocked beyond belief why people go to church and return home empty. When I think of it, it gives me great concern that people would go to crusades and return home empty handed. How come people read the Bible and they are not changed by the transforming power in the word of God? Why is it that people are so religious, but do not see the need to live a righteous life?

The disturbing truth is that they lack thirst for God and do not have the desire and longing for righteous living. They seem to be satisfied in religion and love to be identified as nominal church members. Unfort-unately, such people do not get to meet with God be-cause of their emptiness. They feel dry, lame and very weak, because they lack that extra bit of oil that flows from the presence of God. That is why, after undergoing certain religious rites like water baptism, church con-firmation, and even a trip to Jerusalem—and with all the titles and accomplishments in religious circles—they still experience a deep hollow in their lives.

Indeed, for them to still remain thirsty, it then means that there must be something refreshing, a breath of fresh air, Jesus Christ brought from heaven. Matthew 5:6 “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.”

You need that breath of fresh air today, if you must be cleansed from all forms of self-righteousness, which is like a filthy rag before God. That is to say that if you are seeking salvation from Christ, and forgiveness of sins together with a transformation of life, you must be resolute before God. When this is realised, God will then give you the gift of salvation, deliverance and of freedom.

Today, you will have the gift of victory over situations, society and Satan because that is the gift Jesus brought with Him from heaven to give to you, and you will be filled.

Please, pay keen attention because this is where it gets serious. If you are to fill a drum, which contains spent water, with clean portable drinking water, it is expected that you pour out the spent water, first and foremost, and then clean the water drum thereafter. Only after it has been certified to be clean can you be able to fill it with the clean water. In order words, there is no sphere on the surface of the earth that is empty and or having vacuum. This is because once vacuum is discovered, something will definitely occupy that space.