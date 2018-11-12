Davido wants N30m wristwatch for birthday

Award-winning Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, wants a N30 million worth Patek Philipe wristwatch for his forthcoming birthday.

The “Assurance” crooner turns 26 on Nov. 21,and he has ‘appealed’ on his Instagram page to friends and family to get him the expensive wristwatch.

He posted a photo o of the 85,000-dollar-wristwatch and wrote:”All I want for my birthday…pls friends and family gather money buy am for me thanks in advance.”

Davido, known for flamboyance, seems to have a strong penchant for wristwatches, as he reportedly has a lot of expensive ones, and this would just be another addition to his already large collections.

Earlier in October, the music superstar shared a photo of his pretty expensive diamond encrusted Franc Vila wristwatch, acclaimed to cost a whooping N90 million,on his Instagram page.

In his usual manner, he captioned the photo of the watch with the quote “Nu nu.”

Davido sure has a ‘thing’ for luxury items, from his reported expensive fleet of cars to actually buying a private jet.