Dasuki refuses to appear in court, alleges partisan rule of law

…accuses Buhari of high-handedness

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—Former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki(retd), yesterday, refused to appear before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for continuation of his trial, though he transmitted a letter to the court, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of high-handedness.

Dasuki, in a letter to the court, said it had got to a point where there must be an end to what he described as hypocrisy, lopsided and partisan rule of law by the Federal Government.

He chronicled how government spurned court orders, including the judgment of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, which okayed his release on bail, pending the determination of charges against him.

The former NSA, who had been in detention since 2015, said he became apprehensive after President Buhari, in his maiden presidential media chat, insisted that the “weight of crimes” he allegedly committed were such that if allowed to enjoy any form of freedom, he would likely jump bail.

Dasuki, in the letter dated November 12, addressed to Registrar of the court, said he has suffered persecution in the hands of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, noting that “prevailing circumstances have prompted me to write this letter to the court.

“It seems the current administration has so much interfered with the judicial system, such that it has become impossible for the court to maintain her independence.

“The resolve to continue detaining me against the several orders of court and in brazen violation of the Constitution, is wrongful and arbitrary,” the letter read in part.

Judge rejects letter

Meanwhile, trial Justice Ahmed Mohammed said he would not take cognizance of Dasuki’s letter since it was forwarded directly to his court by the ex-NSA who personally signed it.

Justice Mohammed said it was wrong for any party in a criminal matter to directly exchange correspondences with the trial court.

The judge said he directed the court clerk to return the letter to whoever brought it.

Earlier, when the matter was called for continuation of trial, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Oladipupo Okpeseyi(SAN), told the court that Dasuki refused to be brought to court.

Okpeseyi said he was not aware of the ex-NSA’s letter or the fact that he would refuse to attend his trial as scheduled until around 9a.m. Yesterday.

According to Okpeseyi, “it was this morning that he said ‘No! I have written to the court that I am not coming’.”

The Federal Government’s lawyer accused Dasuki of deliberately challenging the authority of the court since the case was specifically adjourned for continuation of trial.

He argued that Dasuki’s continued detention had no nexus with the instant case, saying he was duly granted bail by the court.

Consequently, Okpeseyi applied for government to be allowed to try Dasuki in absentia, in line with Section 352(4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The application was vehemently opposed by Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr. Victor Okwudiri, who called for a short adjournment.

Ruling

Ruling, Justice Mohammed said he had on April 10, when a similar incident happened, asked government to approach the court with an affidavit any day Dasuki abstained from his trial.

“As at this morning(yesterday), I do not have any affidavit from the prosecution for trial of the defendant to continue in his absence, otherwise I would have made the order,” Justice Mohammed held.

He, therefore, adjourned the matter till November 19 to enable government comply with the ruling requesting it to file an affidavit to try the ex-NSA in absentia.