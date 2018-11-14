Daikin launches Africa’s first inverter air conditioning system

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Daikin, manufacturer of Daikin air conditioner (AC) has launched the first R-32 Inverter split wall mounted AC unit, specifically designed for the African market.

Speaking at the launch of the R-32 Inverter split AC in Lagos, Chairman, Daikin Middle East and Africa (MEA) FZE, Yuri Miyata expressed the company’s commitment to developing environmentally friendly products by using an alternative refrigerant, R-32 with zero ozone depletion and lower global warming potential.

He said: “As the world body on A/C manufacturers ratifies the Montréal Protocol, African countries must phase out ozone depletion materials to nearly zero by 2030, including the R-22 refrigerant used for AC equipment.”

Corroborating, Vice President, Regional Sales, Daikin MEA FZE, Tuna Gulenc, stated: “Although a limited amount (2.5percent) of ozone depleting refrigerants will remain available between 2030 and 2040 in already installed AC and refrigeration equipments unless conversion to alternative refrigerants in new equipment is implemented soon.”