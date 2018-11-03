Dafinone: Ijaws salute Urhobo Gift to the World

By Tony Nwankwo

The Ijaws of the Niger Delta has described the late Chief David Dafinone as Urhobo’s uncommon gift to the world. In a tribute by Comrade Joseph Evah of Ijaw Monitoring Group, the Ijaw stated that Dafinone like Gamaliel Onosode and Chief Michael Ibru, all from Urhoboland were extraordinary people who conquered our environment beyond human imagination.

Evah said the Ijaws were proud that Chief Dafinone added the integrity of the Niger Delta on the world map of Accountancy and his world breaking Guinness Book of Records had become a thing of history his generation. “Today, Dafinone is a proof that God blessings to the Niger Delta go beyond oil and gas and other natural resources that can compete with the best around the world.

2019: Learn from APC, PDP primaries, UPU urges INEC

We urged the Niger Delta governors to learn from their South-West counterparts by immortalizing our great men and women with enduring monuments and statutes at strategic areas in our major cities for generations to learn and be inspired by their achievements while on earth as obtains in developed societies”, adding, “We are also grateful to God that the painful exit of our global icon will not erase his footprints in the sand of time because of his signature and trade mark in the world economy, and there is no doubt the Federal and Delta State governments will crown his efforts by naming a significant or befitting federal and or institutional complex after him”.

Nigeria urges Niger Basin member nations to pay contributions

The statement said the burial of Chief Dafinone was an opportunity open to the conscience of the Federal Government to revive the seaports in Niger Delta as a mark of respect and honour for the man regarded as “the brain box”of Nigeria premier ports (Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports), Lagos.