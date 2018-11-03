Dafinone: Ijaw salute Urhobo Gift to the World

By Tony Nwankwo

The Ijaw of the Niger Delta have described the late Chief David Dafinone as Urhobo’s uncommon gift to the world. In a tribute by Comrade Joseph Evah of Ijaw Monitoring Group, the Ijaw stated that Dafinone, like Gamaliel Onosode and Chief Michael Ibru, all from Urhoboland, were extraordinary people who conquered the world beyond human imagination”.

Evah said the Ijaw were proud that Dafinone added to the integrity of the Niger Delta on the world map of accountancy while his entry in the Guinness Book of Records had become a thing of history for this generation and future generations to come.

“Dafinone was a proof that God blessings to the Niger Delta go beyond oil and gas and other natural resources that can compete with the best around the world. We urged the Niger Delta governors to immortalize our great men and women with enduring monuments and statutes at strategic areas in our major cities, so generations can be inspired by these achievements. We are grateful to God that the painful exit of our global icon will not erase his footprints in the sand of time on the world economy, and no doubt the Federal and Delta State governments would crown his efforts by naming a significant or befitting federal or institutional edifice after him”.