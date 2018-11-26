Culture can unite humanity — MINISTER

By Jimoh Babatunde

LAGOS—Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, weekend, said that culture can be an instrument of building bridges that can unite humanity.

The minister said this at the closing ceremony of the 11th International Arts and Crafts, INAC, Exposition hosted by National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC in Abuja.

Onu said: “Today, we are using culture to build peace in the world, we are using what is common to humanity, we are using our arts and crafts to bind ourselves together, to build the bridges that can unite all humanity, because no matter which country or continent we come from, we are all humans and we all have the image of God in us.

“Culture can give us freedom and we had representatives of 27 countries from 4 continents of the world all saying that this message is one that will go not just from Nigeria to Africa, but from Nigeria to the world, and let it be known that Nigeria is the home of peace and culture and that all those who seek the best in the world should come to us.”

Also speaking, Director General of the National Council for Arts & Culture, NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe said no meaningful development can take place in a social environment devoid of peace.

Runsewe said: “The restiveness of our youth and the terrorism today have made the world a theatre of onslaught.

“It is in light of this that the National Council for Arts and Culture is launching the International Cultural Diplomacy for Peace.

“We will spend billions of dollars to amass the weapons of war and destruction, but it takes only a heart of conviction to say no to violence.”

He added “ we culture loving Nigerians have adopted today as the International Cultural Diplomacy for Peace. I enjoin you all to propagate, project, promote and culturally celebrate peace with us.”