C’River village head, 11 others feared killed in multiple inter-communal clashes

•Residents flee as gunmen raze healthcare centre, school

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR- THE Village Head of Ediong, Eki Clan, Odukpani Local Government Area, Cross River State, Chief Okon Essien and about 11 other villagers have been brutally murdered in inter-communal conflicts that snowballed to no fewer six communities, weekend.

When Osun communities abandoned female genital mutilation

Property worth millions of naira, including a Primary Health Care Centre and residence of the immediate past chairman of the local government, Hon Bassey Eyo, Presbyterian Church and primary school were razed.

Among the affected communities were Mbiabo, Ediong, Anwa Ibok, Idim Ndom, Obometiat and Ebebit, which have been embroiled in reprisal and counter reprisal within the past two weeks

How the crisis erupted

NDV learned that trouble started when some youths of Mbiabo community made their way into Ediong forest to harvest timber and were intercepted by their Ediong counterparts, who seized their sawing machines and other items.

Irked by the development, the people of Mbiabo spoiled for vengeance, but the timely intervention of the elders of both communities stopped the bloodbath and the seized items were returned to the owners.

Killing of village head

Unknown to them, they only postponed the evil day, as some obstinate Mbiabo youths reportedly dissatisfied with the truce brokered by the elders of both communities, stole behind to kill the Ediong village head and one other villager.

Spread to three more communities

An informant, who simply identified himself as Asuquo, told NDV: “While Mbiabo and Ediong were busy fighting, unidentified persons stormed Anwa Ibok village, burning down buildings and rendering hundreds of people homeless”

“After Anwa Ibok village was burnt down, other communities pointed fingers at Idim Ndom community resulting in another clash that claimed six lives.

“The fight further escalated to Obometiat, the home town of the immediate past chairman of Odukpani, Hon Eyo, where some persons were killed, healthcare centre, primary school and Presbyterian Church set ablaze.

Villagers take flight

NDV gathered that large number of villagers fled to Efe Edem and Ekpen Eki respectively for refuge.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River Command, DSP Irene Ugbo, said she was unaware of the killings, but promised to keep us posted.