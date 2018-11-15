C’River community bemoans high rate of human trafficking

By Emma Una

CALABAR—PRINCE Dan Onah, a youth leader in Wanihem community in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, has called on the federal and state governments to intervene and stop the high rate of child trafficking taking place in the community.

Onah, who made the call Thursday while speaking with Vanguard in Calabar said more than 10 truckloads of children and adults often leave the community for Lagos and other towns across the country every week.

His words: “Wanihem has a very high population and because we do not have schools and other amenities, children are trafficked every week on market days to towns and cities.

“Most of those who are taken away hardly return because those who take them away are not known by their parents. Some end up being used for ritual sacrifices.”

“Anybody who comes to a place like Uzagga village in Wanihem to ask for house helps, the question parents normally ask is: how many children do you want? They don’t even investigate the kind of person they want to hand their children over to so long as the person gives them money.’’ere objects of decoration in the communities.’’