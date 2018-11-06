Critics of borrowing should tell us where to get funds— Fashola

Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has asked critics of Federal Government’s borrowings to state how else it should to raise funds.

Speaking at a two-day retreat in Sokoto, Fashola said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration deserved commendation for completing many projects abandoned for lack of funds before Buhari came into power.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had faulted government’s borrowing plan and challenged Buhari to explain how his government spent “N16 trillion in three years.

However, according to Fashola, “Buhari’s government revived the contracts that were stopped. If a contractor does not get paid, there is no magic to getting the work completed.

“You don’t expect the work that would have been done in decades to be completed within three and a half years.

“They (National Assembly) are guilty of the slow pace of work. They shut NASS session for two months and delayed the passage of budget for close to nine months.

“We had to borrow through the Ministry of Finance and invest on road to enhance produc-tivity, reduce journey, cost and time for business to generate income and wealth to payback loans.

“Those who complain we borrow too much should tell us where else to find funds. We are not raising tax. If we do, they will still complain.”