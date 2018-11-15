Crisis brews over Amapetu succession in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—A major crisis is brewing in the oil rich Mahin kingdom in Ilaje council area of Ondo State over the successor of the Amapetu of Mahin, Oba Lawrence Omowole who died September last year.

The crisis was as a result of the exclusion of the Osuma Royal Lineage from presenting a contestant to the throne by the council.

Consequently, the aggrieved royal house has not only filed an interlocutory order before a court to halt the installation of any of the princes as a successor to the late Omowole, but has equally written a letter to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to stop any installation processes.

The Osuma royal Family has appealed to the governor “to use his office to intervene in the matter and halt whatever process already put in place in order to prevent breakdown of law and order in the community.”

In the suit filed by the Osuma Royal Lineage through their Counsel, Olusola Oke, the family sought: “A declaration that the exclusion of the Claimants’ family from the list of families entitled to present candidates to the kingmakers from the Alagwe Ruling House if unfair, unlawful, discriminatory without any justification.”

The plaintiffs in the suit, are: Chief Thompson Adepiti, Yemi Saanumi, Chief Omolebi Adepiti and Folorunso Obebe while Godwin Balogun, Prince Omomowo Adesola, Chiefs Roju Malumi, Arowojolu Dele, Felix Okunnuwa, Governor of the state, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice are the defendants.