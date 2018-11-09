Cowbellpedia promoting economy via competition

By Moses Nosike

In the last 20 years, Promasidor, producer of Cowbell Milk has remained consistent in contributing and adding value to the Nigerian economy through Cowbellpedia Mathematics television quiz show which in no doubt preparing future leadership, industry owners, science and technology that would reposition Nigeria. This apart from numerous employment opportunities it has offered to Nigerian youths in its operational base in many states of the country.

In this aspect of the competition, Favour Okarike, a student of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State who scaled the semi-final hurdle in the on-going 2018 Cowbellpedia Secondary School Mathematics Television Quiz Show, sponsored by Cowbell Milk, the leading brand of Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

Favour, who had a perfect score in the qualifying examination held in February, said that God’s favour came to her help at the critical moments where her courage almost failed her.

She also looked forward to meeting more of her schoolmates in the finals, saying, “I am grateful for the journey so far. Out of 108 that started, I have stepped into the final lap and I hope to complete the process favourably.

To celebrate the landmark 20th anniversary of Cowbell and Mathematics in Nigeria, Promasidor increased the prize money by 100 percent, which will make winners in both categories receive N2 million each plus an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country. The first and second runners-up will receive N1.5 million and N1 million respectively.

The teachers of the top prize winners will be awarded N500,000, while those of the first and second runners-up will receive N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Also, each of the winning schools will be presented with Mathematics textbooks, desktop computers and printers.