Court stops publication against Gov Udom

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS—AN Igbosere High Court, Lagos has restrained a former House of Representative member, Dr. Emaeyak Ukpong and a legal practitioner, Imoh Akpan from further publishing an alleged defamatory advertorial against Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Justice O. Femi-Adeniyi granted the restraining injunction following a motion filed before the court by Governor Udom suing through his attorney, Austin Aruoriwo Odorewu.

In the substantive suit, Udom had alleged that a defamatory advertorial published in a leading newspaper (not Vanguard) captioned “Open letter to the board chairman and shareholders of Julius Berger Plc,” was aimed at maligning his reputation. The newspaper and its editor were joined as defendants.

According to the governor, the said malicious publication was filled with lies and fabrications.

Ruling on the motion on notice brought by Udom’s lawyer, Dr. Charles Mekwunye, Justice Femi-Adeniyi held: “The defendants/respondents are hereby restrained either by themselves or their privies, servants, agents affiliates, assignors, licencors and persons acting through and/or for them from further republishing and or uploading the false and libelous publication pertaining to the claimant/applicant captioned ‘Open letter to the board chairman and shareholders of Julius Berger Plc’.”