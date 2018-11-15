Court sentences driver for stealing vehicle spare parts from police

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old driver, Lukman Babalola, to one year in prison for stealing vehicle spare parts valued at N135,000 from the police accidental vehicle garage.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere, sentenced Babalola after he pleaded guilty to stealing and begged the court for leniency.

Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere, who gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N100,000, said that the sentence would serve as deterrent to those with similar intention.

She noted that cases of theft were on the increase.

Oghere advised the convict to be of good behaviour and avoid committing crime.

Babalola, of no fixed address, was arraigned on Oct. 29, on a two cunts of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, had told the court that the convict on Oct. 14, at about 4 a.m. broke into the police accidental vehicle garage on Herbert Macaulay Way in Sabo, Yaba area of Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that Babalola had confessed to have stolen a Faragon Volkswagen engine valued at N120,000 and a tyre worth N15,000

The offence contravened the provisions of Sections 280 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).